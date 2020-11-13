Online tool from NYS lets people check if address is in a Cluster Hot Spot Zone

New York State launched a new online tool to allow people to search addresses and see if they are in Cluster Hot Spot Zones.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The State of New York has introduced a new tool that allows people to check if an address is in a state-designated Cluster Hot Spot Zone. The tool is simple to use and will give you results in seconds.

If the address is in a Cluster Hot Spot Zone, then the site will tell you and give you additional pertinent information.

The Governor has updated the state’s response to the coronavirus as infection rates have been steadily rising since the summer months.