SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Wednesday wrapped up the early signing period for most football programs across the country. Dino Babers announced the program signed 12 players to national letters of intent.

LeQuint Allen – Running Back (6’0″ from Millville, NJ)

Belizaire Bassette – Defensive Line (6’2″ from Broward, FL)

Donovan Brown – Wide Receiver (6’2″ from Montgomery Village, MD)

Joe Cruz – Offensive Line (6’6″ from Holbrook, NY)

Dom Foster – Defensive Back (6’1″ from Warren, OH)

Denis Jaquez, Jr. – Defensive Line (6’4″ from Richland, NJ)

Mekhi Mason – Linebacker (6’2″ from Pembroke Pines, FL)

Cornell Perry – Defensive Back (6’1″ from Brownstown, MI)

Quan Peterson – Defensive Back (6’1″ from Chester, SC)

Chad Schuster – Offensive Line (6’6″ from Franklin, WI)

Maximilian Von Marburg – Punter (6’0″ from Wagga Wagga, New South Wales, Australia)

Jeremiah Wilson – Defensive Back (5’11” from Kissimmee, FL)

247 Sports has the Orange with the 13th ranked class in the ACC – which is the same as last season, but also has them ten spots lower nationally at 70.

You can watch the full early signing day press conference in the video player above.