CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Just 36 hours after a shooting in the Town of Clay that left two dead the only surviving victim, 46-year-old Karen Eames, is still in the hospital.

According to an Upstate Medical University spokesperson, Karen’s condition has improved and she is now listed in serious condition.

Karen’s sister Annette Cittadino took to Facebook Monday afternoon to thank everyone for their outpouring of support adding that Karen has a long road ahead as she is still in the ICU and on a ventilator. The post also said Karen will be undergoing surgery in the coming days.

Onondaga County Sheriff Gene Conway spoke with NewsChannel 9 on Tuesday to share more about the investigation. He said that Karen was the one who made the phone call to 911. When deputies arrived on the scene they could see Karen through the window but had to force their way in as she was unable to move.

“Upon entry into the residence they discovered Karen Eames along with Troy Eames and Issac Eames as well all in residence. Their first action was to attend to Karen Eames as she was conscious and breathing but was bleeding. They applied a tourniquet to help control that bleeding and then made a further assessment of whoever else was in the home coming to realize it was just the three of them.” Onondaga County Sheriff Gene Conway

Sheriff Conway said a duty weapon, a personal handgun, and a long gun were all recovered from the home and taken into evidence.

Karen’s sister, Annette offered a small glimmer of hope in her Facebook post sharing that Karen is writing on paper. She also said Karen is very concerned for her other son Andrew who wasn’t there when the shots were fired.

The family is asking anyone who is interested in helping to send restaurant gift cards to Andrew. You can mail them to 7236 Hafners Landing, N. Syracuse, NY 13212.

You can also donate to the family’s GoFundMe page here.