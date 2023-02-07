SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Legislature has taken a vote to abolish corrections officer positions and replace them with custody deputy positions, effectively taking the first step to consolidate the Jamesville Correctional Facility and Justice Center staff.

BREAKING NEWS: The @OnondagaCounty Legislature has voted to abolish corrections officer positions and replace them with custody deputy positions, effectively moving forward with the plan to consolidate the Jamesville Correctional Facility and Justice Center staffs. — Andrew Donovan (@AndrewDonovan) February 7, 2023

Onondaga County Sheriff Toby Shelley, who took office in January after the plan was announced, asked legislators to vote against it.

He said, “Over and over, what I hear is: ‘What is the hurry?’ They don’t understand the numbers. They don’t understand the discussion. They ask: ‘What is the hurry?’ I ask this group: what is that hurry?”

Sheriff gets standing ovation from deputies after speaking out against plan to close Jamesville Correctional Facility.



"Over and over, what I hear is: 'What is the hurry?' They don't understand the numbers… They ask: 'What is the hurry?' I ask this group: what is that hurry?” pic.twitter.com/H2C976ALLc — Andrew Donovan (@AndrewDonovan) February 7, 2023

Sheriff Shelley’s remarks got a standing ovation from deputies and officers gathered at the meeting.

The plan to merge the facilities was announced in December by Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and outgoing Sheriff Gene Conway.