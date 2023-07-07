SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office confiscated 70 fraudulent handicapped plates and tags during first three amphitheater concerts, they are reminding concert goers of the regulations.

According to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, inside the parking regulations is the Accessible Parking Enforcement which states management has the right to confiscate illegal plates and tags and fine those using them.

“Management reserves the right to take appropriate action regarding misrepresentation of parking privileges which may include ticketing and towing cars at owner’s expense, reporting of misuse of handicapped plate/tag to New York State Department of Motor Vehicles for possible revocation of parking privileges and/or criminal charges,” stated the venue.

The Sheriff’s Office says it’s a serious misuse of license plates and permits for people with disabilities when someone other than the person with a disability uses the plates or permits to park in a space reserved for people with disabilities.

“There is a limited amount of accessible parking spaces and when you have 70 people fraudulently using parking permits this creates a situation where people who truly need these spaces are left to find parking elsewhere,” stated the Sheriff’s Office.

Those who misuse plates or a parking permit or allow someone else to use them may have their license plates revoked by the DMV or the locality that issued the permit may revoke the permit, or they may deny renewal.

Any vehicle that has a license plate or valid permit displaying the Universal Symbol of Access may use parking spaces designated for use by a person with a disability.

The person to whom the license plate or permit was issued must be in the vehicle to use these spaces. A valid, appropriate disability placard or license plate is also required to park in a space identified as reserved for persons with disabilities.

“Plates and permits do not allow you to disobey state or local parking regulations. They also do not exempt you from parking fees unless a locality has adopted an ordinance to that effect,” stated the Sheriff’s Office. The fact that we found 70 violations in only the first 3 concerts goes to show that there is a problem. We want to get the word out before Saturday’s concert and there will be no surprises when we are there conducting parking enforcement.”

Tips for concertgoers attending Saturday’s show

According to the Sheriff’s Office, guests should arrive as early as possible to ensure space availability and to reach their seats prior to showtime.

All parking is ‘first come, first served’ with parking lots opening three hours prior to the advertised event time. Amphitheater gates only open 90 minutes prior to the advertised event time.

Drop off and pick up is allowed in the Pink Lot where a pedestrian bridge is available to gain access to the amphitheater’s main gate (approximately 7-10 minute walk). Pickup drivers must arrive at least 30 minutes prior to the end of performances.

For Shania Twain, the parking lots will open at 4:00 p.m. with gates to the venue opening at 6:00 p.m. and the show starting at 7:30 p.m. and ending around 10:30-11:00 p.m.

An accessible shuttle is also inside the venue to transport guests with disabilities or mobility impairments from the accessible parking areas near the main gate to the pavilion seating areas.

Shuttles begin at the advertised gate time for each show and end after the conclusion of the show when all those that need it are returned to their vehicles.