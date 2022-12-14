SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Holiday colored lights at landmarks in the city will be on hold for a few days to celebrate the SU Men’s Soccer national championship win with orange and blue lights!

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Onondaga County Executive J. Ryan McMahon II announced on Tuesday that Syracuse and Onondaga County are celebrating the Orange by lighting Hall and county properties and landmarks orange and blue.

The new colors were shown last night and will last through Friday to honor the national champion Syracuse University Men’s Soccer team.

The team won the program’s first ever national championship after defeating Indiana University in a penalty kick shootout Monday night.

“Before the holiday break begins, we want the players, coaches, staff and entire Syracuse University community to know how proud Central New York is of the team,” said Mayor Walsh. “Because of these amazing athletes, Syracuse is at the top of the college soccer world at a time when people around the globe are excited about the game. We hope homes and businesses across Syracuse and Onondaga County community will join in showing off orange and blue lights this week.”

Other Syracuse sites are joining the celebration as well including One Park Place, Barclay Damon Tower, Loretto, the Herald Square Building and the 100 block of East Water Street in Hanover Square, and the atrium tower at Destiny USA.

This will be in addition to multiple buildings across the Syracuse University campus

“On behalf of Onondaga County, Congratulations to the Syracuse Orange Men’s Soccer Team on their first national championship! While this time of year is normally filled with traditional holiday colors, Onondaga County is proud to light up our buildings in blue and orange to celebrate this historic win!” said County Executive McMahon. “To all the players, coaches, staff and fans, congratulations again and we can’t wait for next season.”