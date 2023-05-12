SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Executive says draft renderings of his planned aquarium in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor will be available to the public this summer.

County Executive Ryan McMahon further commits to construction beginning this fall.

McMahon offered significant updates on this week’s edition of Newsmakers.

“C&S Engineers, locally, is the lead,” said McMahon about the complex’s design. “They’ve partnered with national firms that have experience with working on the Georgia Aquarium and others.”

McMahon added: “I’m excited to announce we have an operator that… won the RPF. We’re negotiating the contract now, so we’ll announce that soon. (They) currently operate two national aquariums as well.”

Last summer, the Onondaga County Legislature narrowly passed McMahon’s proposal to spend $85 million on the aquarium.

This summer, the Legislature will vote on purchasing the land from COR developers.