(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department is holding a monkeypox vaccination clinic for high-risk individuals on Wednesday, August 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

High-risk individuals eligible for an appointment must be all of the following:

Gay or bisexual males, men who have sex with men, and/or transgender, gender non-conforming, or gender non-binary

Age 18 or older

Have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days

The vaccine is a two-dose series and the second dose will be administered on Wednesday, September 7 at the same time as the first.

The Onondaga County Health Department says that they have received 600 doses from the New York State Health Department, which is enough to vaccinate 300 people with 2 doses.

You can register for a vaccine at the Onondaga County Health Department website here.

The New York State Health Department website shares that as of August 8, 2022, there has not yet been a confirmed case of monkeypox in Onondaga County.

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, aches and pains, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash. The rash can look like a blister, pus-filled bump, open sore, or widespread small hard bumps on the body.

The Onondaga County Health Department says to contact your primary health care provider immediately if you have been exposed to monkeypox or are experiencing symptoms. You can also text “MONKEYPOX” to 81336.