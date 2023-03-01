SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — All people 45 years and older should be getting screened for colon cancer.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the United States, and close to 52,000 people die every year.

With March being National Colorectal Cancer Awareness month, Onondaga County Health Department has screenings available.

You can find the registration form HERE.

“The Onondaga County Cancer Services Program (CSP) offers free tests for people age 45 and older who do not have health insurance. Take home fecal tests, such as FIT Kit are an easy and effective way to get screened. If the FIT test comes back abnormal, follow-up with a colonoscopy will be scheduled,” said Onondaga County Health Department via their website.

They warn that people at higher risk may need to begin screening before the age of 45.