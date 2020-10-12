Onondaga County launches investigation after large crowd spotted outside Trexx Nightclub

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said the county is investigating after a large crowd was spotted outside Trexx Nightclub in downtown Syracuse Saturday night. 

A photo posted by NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan on Twitter shows a large crowd gathered outside Trexx Nightclub waiting to get in. 

According to Donovan, several people in line were also not wearing masks. 

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon told NewsChannel 9 that the county is investigating the incident. 

According to CNN, the United States reported more than 50,000 coronavirus cases in a single day for the third consecutive day on Friday, October 9. This is the first time the U.S. had more than 50,000 cases for three consecutive days since mid-August.

