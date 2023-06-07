SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The multi-million dollar aquarium proposed for Syracuse’s Inner Harbor taking another step forward today.

County legislators approved a land purchase to build it.

It was a tight vote, with nine to eight. Lawmakers approved the purchase of land near Solar Street for $1.7 million dollars from COR Development.

“This when built is going to spur economic activity in the inner harbor. People talk about destiny being down. This going to help spur economic development at destiny. This is going to help with land at the Onondaga lake and the loop and the trail to make a connection,” said Mark Olson, (R) 10th district

Along with support to see the Inner Harbor grow, there is concern the aquarium will be a burden to taxpayers.

“The aquarium in Atlanta was highly subsidized by home depot. It’s not just say ok let’s build this and then get naming rights. Why not get some of our public private partnership. Why not get industries, some of our health institutions. Why not try to offset the costs there. But 100 percent of this cost burden is on the taxpayers,” said Christopher Ryan, Democrat (D) Minority Leader.