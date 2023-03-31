ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of March 12 through 18.

All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection.

Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:

Abbott’s Village Tavern6 East Main StreetMarcellus3/16/2023
Alvord House5 East Main StreetMarcellus3/16/2023
Amber Fire Department2214 Amber RoadOtisco3/16/2023
Apex Entertainment Center9583 Destiny USA DriveSyracuse3/16/2023
Assumption Church812 North Salina StreetSyracuse3/17/2023
Bowling Green Lanes445 South Main StreetClay3/13/2023
Boys & Girls Club of Syracuse212 Vanburen StreetSyracuse3/17/2023
Cafe 119119 East Seneca StreetManlius3/13/2023
Cafe Kubal324 Water StreetSyracuse3/13/2023
Crowne Plaza701 East Genesee StreetSyracuse3/14/2023
Faith Heritage School3740 Midland AvenueSyracuse3/16/2023
Gino’s Cheese Steak & Onion511 East Genesee StreetManlius3/15/2023
Happy Wok House89 Hulbert StreetManlius3/16/2023
Hearth Management @ Franciscan Villa6900 Buckley RoadSalina3/13/2023
Hometown Memory Szechuan Cuisine124 Headson DriveSyracuse3/15/2023
Hot House Brewing @ Barone Gardens6200 South Bay RoadCicero3/15/2023
Jamaica Lick Finger Restaurant6003 South Salina StreetSyracuse3/16/2023
Just 1 Bite Too304 South Main StreetClay3/16/2023
Kim’s Family Diner8319 Brewerton RoadCicero3/15/2023
Lookers1400 North Salina StreetSyracuse3/13/2023
Mario’s Bakery505 North Main StreetCicero3/15/2023
Midstate Youth Hockey Association5575 Meltzer CourtCicero3/15/2023
Moe’s Southwest Grill5663 East Circle DriveCicero3/16/2023
Mottville Fire Company4149 Frost StreetSkaneateles3/16/2023
North Star Nutrition628 South Main Street, Suite 10Clay3/17/2023
Orange Asian Cafe713 South Crouse Avenue, Suite 1Syracuse3/13/2023
Otisco Lake Community Center2223 Amber RoadOtisco3/16/2023
Riseform Brewing4 East Main StreetMarcellus3/16/2023
Saints Peter & Paul Russian Orthodox401 Hamilton StreetSyracuse3/17/2023
South Shore Association6690 South Bay RoadCicero3/17/2023
Southside Wings4421 South Salina StreetSyracuse3/17/2023
Spill the Tea Cafe208 North Main StreetManlius3/16/2023
St. Leo’s Catholic Church Hall10 Onondaga StreetTully3/17/2023
St. Luke’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church3290 Warners RoadCamillus3/16/2023
St. Sophia’s Greek Orthodox Church325 Waring RoadSyracuse3/13/2023
TGI Friday’s306 Hiawatha Boulevard WestSyracuse3/16/2023
Thai Thai Cuisine3138 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt3/15/2023
Willow Glen3981 Jordan RoadSkaneateles3/16/2023