SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of January 29 to February 4.
All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection.
Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:
|Facility
|Address
|Location
|Date
|Asahi Japanese Restaurant 508
|508 Westcott Street
|Syracuse
|2/2/2023
|Casa Mia Pizzeria and Fish Fry
|500 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|1/30/2023
|Chi Soul
|2859 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|2/3/2023
|Dimitri’s Pizzeria
|243 East Main Street
|Elbridge
|2/2/2023
|Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
|246 West Willow Street
|Syracuse
|2/2/2023
|Five Guys Burgers and Fries
|3439 West Genesee Street
|Camillus
|1/30/2023
|Friends of Marcellus Park Commissary
|18 West Main Street
|Marcellus
|2/1/2023
|Happy Star 1
|243 East Main Street
|Elbridge
|2/2/2023
|Jreck Subs
|1601 Valley Drive
|Syracuse
|1/30/2023
|Manlius Cinema
|135 East Seneca Street
|Manlius
|2/1/2023
|Mary Nelson’s Youth Center
|2849 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|2/1/2023
|Mom’s Diner
|501 Wescott Street
|Syracuse
|2/2/2023
|New Garden Weng
|471 Westcott Street
|Syracuse
|2/2/2023
|Papas To Go
|18 West Main Street
|Marcellus
|2/1/2023
|Pizza Boise
|24 West Main Street
|Marcellus
|2/1/2023
|Rinaldo’s Pizzeria
|235 East Main Street
|Elbridge
|2/2/2023
|Road to Emmaus Ministry of Syracuse
|127 East Glen Avenue
|Syracuse
|2/3/2023
|Salvation Army (The)
|749 South Warren Street
|Syracuse
|1/30/2023
|Syracuse Halal Guys
|477 Westcott Street
|Syracuse
|2/2/2023
|Tully United Community Church
|5872 Meetinghouse Road
|Tully
|2/2/2023
|Unpermitted Food Service
|421 Montgomery Street
|Syracuse
|1/30/2023
|Utica Pizza Co.
|628 South Main Street
|Clay
|2/2/2023
|Wendy’s
|3508 Brewerton Road
|Salina
|2/2/2023