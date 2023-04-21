ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 37-year-old Brian Lynch, a sheriff deputy for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department was arrested on April 20 around 11 p.m. following a misconduct incident.

12 hours prior, at 11 a.m. that day, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office was contacted

over Lynch’s possible involvement of misconduct regarding an acquaintance he

met during a police investigation while working as a road patrol deputy.

Lynch was charged with:

1 Criminal Mischief in the 4th degree

1 Official Misconduct

According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) looked into the allegations and found that Deputy Lynch did take part in conduct that was inconsistent with the standards of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

Lynch has been suspended without pay for 30 days pending an internal investigation.