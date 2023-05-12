SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At a briefing Thursday, May 11, the Onondaga County Executive shared what work is happening to prepare for the possibility migrants overwhelm New York City.

McMahon was part of a group call with New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who frustrated Upstate New York leaders with his early indications he’d force overflowing migrants on other communities.

McMahon described the call as offering clarify and now feels the New York City mayor is asking for help once downstate New York reaches capacity to care for people.

Onondaga County can’t help, yet.

McMahon said he’s working with partners like Catholic Charities and the Rescue Mission to determine what shelter space is available. McMahon said the county also needs to plan on giving migrants food, healthcare, and other social services.

The county’s priority is ensure there’s enough space for locals who need shelters. Then, McMahon said, migrants who individually make their way to Onondaga County would need care. If there’s still space, McMahon said he could consider offering some help to New York City if he knew the services would be reimbursed by either New York City, New York State or the federal governments