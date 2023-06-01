SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of May 14 through May 20.

One food service failed their inspection:

Camino Real – 3811 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse

They had 10 violations, with one in critical condition.

Improper hot holding of potentially hazardous foods (critical): The inspector found the electric hot holding cabinet was found with a temperature of 119 degrees Fahrenheit despite being adjusted to its maximum heat level. According to management, the following foods were put into the hot hold after cooking about an hour and a half beforehand:

large food pan of refried beans 131-134’F

two medium size food pans of taco meat 131-136’F

Food not protected in general:

The inspector found containers of pinto beans, raw rice, four, salt, and a 25 lb. container of chicken bouillon not covered and left open, when not in use.

Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils:

The inspector found a poly cutting board on a flip-top cooler badly stained with multiple cut marks.

Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils:

The inspector found several lower shelves or tables covered with deteriorated and torn aluminum foil and cardboard. As well as non-smooth that are not easily cleaned.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils:

The inspector found a rack used for storing clean knives was not washed, rinsed, and sanitized after each use or at any time. This could have caused contamination.

This was found two times.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils:

The inspector found the exterior of a large white food-grade plastic container holding taco chips was not clean – it had food soil from handling. Most wire racks in the walk-in cooler were not clean and had food soil as well.

This was found two times.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities:

The inspector found the floors in the walk-in cooler under the racks were not clean – they had accumulated food soil.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities:

The inspector found the walk-in cooler fan guards were not clean.

Many locations passed their inspections between May 14 and May 20.

