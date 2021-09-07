Ontario County Sheriff not resigning after request from County Board of Supervisors

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said Tuesday he will not resign by the end of the week after it was requested by the County Board of Supervisors, according to the sheriff.

Henderson issued a statement Tuesday morning that says he was asked, under “threat of retaliation,” to resign by the end of the week, but said he had no intention of resigning.

According to the sheriff, Ontario County officials have scrutinized “the handling of certain internal HR and administrative matters” within the sheriff’s office. He says that led to a probe and subsequent meeting between the sheriff and Ontario County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Marren in which a “verbal list of issues was presented.”

Henderson says Marren asked him to resign during that meeting, but Tuesday the sheriff announced he would not and “reaffirms his commitment to the citizens of Ontario County to put public safety before politics.”

The sheriff said he has requested to meet with the entire Board of Supervisors as soon as possible to discuss their issues.

Henderson said that after the meeting, Ontario County Undersheriff David Frasca voluntarily resigned from his position.

“The sheriff wants full transparency to the citizens he serves, and encourages and supports an independent investigation of the allegations verbally laid out by the County Board of Supervisors,” Henderson’s statement read.

The Ontario County Board of Supervisors has not immediately returned a request for comment.

Details are limited at this time.

