UTICA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Open registration for the Boilermaker’s Erie Canal Races presented by Wolfspeed began on Tuesday, February 1, at 12 p.m. The event, which features a half marathon, as well as a two-person half marathon relay and 5K race, will be held on Sunday, May 15.

According to officials the half marathon and relay will start at 8 a.m., on Whitesboro Street behind the Adirondack Bank Center. In addition, the 5K will begin at the same location at 8:20 a.m., and all races will end in the same location.

Registration will be capped at a total of 800 runners across the three races they say. Runners who register by Sunday, May 8, are guaranteed a moisture-wicking t-shirt, as well as a finisher’s medal.

For registration and additional information for the races, participants can visit the Erie Canal Races webpage. Everyone participating will require proof of COVID vaccination or negative COVID test at packet pick-up on May 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00p.m. at P.J. Green, 100 Whitesboro Street.