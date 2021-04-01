Opening Day: Mets-Nationals game postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) takes the throw as New York Mets’ Brandon Nimmo (9) is out during a spring training baseball game, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

WASHINGTON — The opening day game between the New York Mets and the Washington Nationals has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, the Major League Baseball (MLB) announced Thursday.

The Nationals issued a statement saying “ongoing contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization” was the reason for scrapping the game at their stadium.

Out of an abundance of caution, the game will not be made up on Friday, which was set up as an off day that could accommodate for game pushed back, according to the league.

The MLB will provide additional updates when more information becomes available.

The announcement comes after a player for the Nationals tested positive for COVID-19, before the team left spring training camp. Four teammates and a staff member have been quarantined after coming in close contact with the player.

Washington general manager Mike Rizzo did not identify any of those involved.

“We’ve done so well in spring training,” Pitcher Max Scherzer said. “Everybody across the game — we had seen so few positive cases across spring training as a whole. It just shows you how quickly that can turn. It can turn on a dime. We have to face it, and we have to overcome it.”

Rizzo said the team underwent a new round of COVID-19 tests Wednesday, as was previously scheduled — a combination of rapid tests and MLB-mandated saliva tests.

Associated Press contributed to this report.