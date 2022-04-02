SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Carrier Dome filled the stands Friday for the Orange and Blue Spring Game. This was the first spring game for the Orange since 2019.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Justin Lamson threw two touchdown passes, a 35-yarder to redshirt freshman wide receiver Umari Hatcher and a 75-yard strike to sophomore wideout Damien Alford. Lamson finished 7-of-10 and threw for 151 yards.

GO LONG.



Justin Lamson to Damien Alford for the 75-yd TD!



Redshirt sophomore running back Juwaun Price was the game’s leading rusher with 64 yards on six carries. Freshman LeQuint Allen also made his mark on the ground game with a 41-yard touchdown run.

Dino Babers and the Orange will close out the spring with four closed practices this week.