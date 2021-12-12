SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) –

Alaysia Styles earned her first Orange double-double as a member of the Orange with 14 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday’s 86-46 win over Clemson (5-4) in the Carrier Dome. Styles added two steals and three assists in the 40-point win. The Orange’s first ACC win under acting head coach Vonn Read improves them to 7-4 overall and 7-1 at home this season while winning its fifth-straight game.

Naje Murray tied her season-high in points with 21. She recorded seven rebounds and three assists. This marks her fifth-straight game scoring in double figures. She went 8-for-17 from the field and 4-for-8 behind the arc.

The Tigers scored the first points of the game off a Kiara Lewis floater. The Orange responded with a Chrislyn Carr two-pointer off a fast break. The Tigers took a 9-6 lead before the media timeout. Syracuse answered with an 8-0 run to go up 14-9 and ‘Cuse closed the first quarter leading 14-13.

Clemson opened the second quarter with a 9-2 run, but Syracuse rallied with an 11-0 stretch to lead 27-22 at the media timeout. The Orange led by 13 at halftime, 40-27. ‘Cuse held the Tigers to 32.4 percent from the field in the first half, while they shot 42.1 percent from the field.

Syracuse opened the third on a roll with a 9-0 run. Clemson called two timeouts before scoring their first points of the second half. The Orange outscored the Tigers 25-7 in the third frame to grow the lead to 65-34 with 10 minutes to play.

Coach Read played nine student-athletes in the Orange win. Seven scored, and four of the seven scored in double figures. Chrislyn Carr had 15 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

Christianna Carr tied her season-high with 19 points. She also recorded four rebounds, four assists, and a steal. Teisha Hyman added eight points, six rebounds, nine assists, and a steal. Alaina Rice tallied six points, five assists, and five rebounds while Nyah Wilson recorded three points, an assist and a rebound.

Syracuse dished a season-high 28 assists. The Orange went 34-for-65 from the field (.523), and 13-for-28 from three for an impressive 46.4 percent. The Orange held Delicia Washington, Clemson’s leading scorer (14.1 ppg), to just five points and Syracuse alumna Kiara Lewis to four points on 2-for-7 shooting. The ‘Cuse starting five accounted for 77 of Syracuse’s 86 points.

The Orange get a full week off before returning to the court on Saturday, Dec. 18, when they host UMBC at 11 a.m. The game will be streamed on ACCNX through the ESPN app.