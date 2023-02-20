SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse women’s lacrosse jumped two spots to No. 2 in the is week’s ILWomen/IWLCA rankings. The Orange earned five first-place votes and 603 points.

Defending national champion North Carolina remains at No. 1. The Tar Heels received 20 first-place votes and 619 points. Northwestern (573 pts.), Boston College (540 pts.) and Stony Brook (518 pts.) round out the top five.

Syracuse is coming off a 20-11 victory against then No. 2 Maryland last Friday in the JMA Wireless Dome. It marked the Orange’s second top-five win in as many games. Syracuse defeated then No. 4 Northwestern in the season opener.

Seven ACC teams are ranked in this week’s top 25. Syracuse will face five of this week’s top 10 later this season.

The Orange look to improve to 3-0 this season when they host Binghamton on Monday, February 20 at 4 p.m. in the JMA Dome.