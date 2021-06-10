Original Hulu movie filmed in Syracuse to have screening this Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There will be a screening of the Hulu Original Film PLAN B on Saturday, June 12. This movie was filmed throughout the Greater Syracuse area by the Syracuse-based production company American High.

The road trip comedy follows two high school teen girls who have 24 hours to find a Plan B pill after one of them has a sexual mishap. PLAN B was directed by Natalie Morales and written by Joshua Levy and Prathiksha Srinivasan, and stars Kuhoo Verma and Victoria Moroles.

The screening will start at 8 p.m. at the Iron Pier Apartments parking lot at the Inner Harbor in Syracuse. Admission is free, and people must be 17 years or older to be permitted.

There will also be food trucks at the screening including Cluck-n-Burger, Bob’s Barkers, and Skippy’s.

PLAN B is rated TV-MA