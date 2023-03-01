Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to clarify that the police investigation is in the area of Green Street and Main Street. The police update is available at the bottom of this post.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 31-year-old man is dead after being shot on scene by two officers and two deputies Tuesday night following an incident that took place near Main Street in Canandaigua, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect has been identified by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office as 31-year-old Brandon M. Zurkin, a resident of Warren, Pennsylvania.

The OSCO says they received a call at 11:28 p.m. Tuesday night from a man who reported he was following a sedan eastbound on Route 5 in the Town of East Bloomfield.

The caller stated that he heard either a firecracker or a gunshot from the vehicle.

According to the OCSO, a deputy in a marked sheriff’s car intercepted the vehicle on Route 5 near Buffalo Street.

The deputy observed the sedan, crossed over the center line two times, and activated his emergency lights and siren in an attempt to stop the vehicle, the OCSO says.

OCSO: Suspect shot on scene by two officers and two deputies. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/T8raWzGbgG — Mac Mislan (@MacMislan) March 1, 2023

The OSCO says Zurkin failed to comply and continued to drive erratically, going through the front lawn of the Byrne Dairy on West Avenue before continuing southbound.

Zurkin fired multiple shots from his vehicle. The deputy continued to follow Zurkin, where the suspect drove through a fence at the City Mini on State Street where he drove through a fence and struck a curb, causing the vehicle to become disabled, according to OSCO.

Zurkin exited his vehicle with a handgun and began walking on Green Street, where the OCSO says he began advancing on officers. Officers gave commands for over eight minutes, Zurkin then raised the gun towards the officers.

The OCSO says two sheriff’s deputies and two City police officers fired at Zurkin and struck him. Officers immediately detained Zurkin and requested an ambulance while assessing the incident.

Zurkin was transported to F.F. Thompson Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

FULL PRESSER FROM ONTARIO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE: