OSI protects Herkimer Co. property adjacent to Adirondack Park

TOWNS OF SALISBURY AND NORWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Building on more than 30 years of protecting land in and around the Adirondack Park Preserve, the Open Space Institute (OSI) announced the permanent protection of over 3,300 acres in the Herkimer County towns of Salisbury and Norway.

Comprised of hardwood and softwood forests and significant wetlands, and within the Mohawk river watershed, OSI’s latest acquisition protects land for clean drinking water and expands regional connectivity of protected lands.

OSI’s Spruce Creek Property. Credit: Bob Stone Courtesy of Open Space Institute

The newly protected 3,387-acre “Spruce Creek” property is named for a creek that flows through the land and is a tributary to East Canada Creek, and ultimately, the Mohawk River. The property includes several miles of Spruce Creek and almost 900 acres of wetlands, making OSI’s acquisition critical to the protection of clean drinking water. Spruce Creek and its surrounding wetlands provide drinking water for the City of Little Falls.

The acquisition is located just outside the southwestern boundary of the Adirondack Forest Preserve and connects to more than 150,000 acres of the Ferris Lake Wild Forest.

OSI purchased the Spruce Creek property for $3 million from Datum 9 Forestry LLC. The acquisition is expanding protected wilderness areas in the Eastern US — and showcasing the many benefits of land for clean drinking water, wildlife habitat, and to fight climate change. OSI’s conservation of this forested parcel not only improves wilderness connectivity, but also increases the availability of protected land for public enjoyment and recreation.