OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Minetto Elementary School went into crisis mode on Thursday, March 4, after several students and a staff member developed a minor rash on their skin.

The Oswego County Hazardous Materials Team and the Minetto Fire Department responded to the school after getting a call from them on Thursday afternoon about the rashes.

The Oswego County Deputy Fire Coordinator for Special Operations A. Erik Heath said that following air quality metering and evaluation, they found no harmful substance.

Dr. Mathis Calvin III, Superintendent of Oswego City School District, sent a letter to Minetto Elementary School parents and said the building was under a hold-in-place order while emergency responders investigated the issue, leading to students being dismissed later than usual and a delayed bus run.

“Throughout the course of the day, six students and one staff member developed a minor rash on their skin,” Dr. Calvin said. “As is normal protocol with concerns such as these and to get answers as quickly as possible, specialists including the local fire department, sheriff and a hazardous materials team were called in to analyze the area. After air quality and metering tests, and learning that no drilling or chemical spray occurred during capital project work today, the team of specialists determined there was no environmental issues that caused the events.”

Dr. Calvin mentioned that because the staff member and students began experiencing symptoms around the same time, the rash was likely due to an allergic reaction or viral infection.

He told parents who have noticed their children are developing rash-like symptoms to consult their child’s pediatrician or primary care doctor about their symptoms.

“We want to thank parents for cooperating with the school district and law enforcement regarding the late and orderly dismissal. We also appreciate the cooperation of school district personnel,” said Dr. Calvin.

Other agencies supporting the response included the Oswego City Fire Department, Oswego County Sheriff’s Department, Menter Ambulance, and New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control. The Oswego County Emergency Management Office also assisted.