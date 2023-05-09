HANNIBAL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Trooper Alicia Gorka and an Oswego County Deputy were sent to a home in the town of Hannibal for a domestic complaint.

They arrived at 660 Harris Hill Road around 12:16 p.m. on Monday, May 8.

Trooper Gorka went to the home to interview the complainant who told him that his son, 41-year-old James Stevens Jr., was punching holes in closet walls, grabbing his genitalia over his clothing and acting erratic.

Trooper Gorka and and Oswego County Deputy told Stevens he was under arrest, but he resisted. While doing so, Stevens hit Trooper Gorka and the deputy with a closed fist.

He then got ahold of the deputy’s taser and tazed both the deputy and trooper.

“Trooper Gorka sustained a contusion to her face as well as drive stun marks to her torso. The Deputy also sustained a drive stun-related injury. Both were treated at Oswego Hospital and released,” said the New York State Police.

The deputy got his taser back and used it on Stevens, which lead to him finally being taken into custody.

Stevens was taken to Oswego Hospital where he refused all treatment.

James R. Stevens Jr. was charged with:

Assault 2 nd degree, class “D” felony

degree, class “D” felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3 rd degree, class “D” felony

degree, class “D” felony Menacing 2 nd degree, class “A” misdemeanor

degree, class “A” misdemeanor Criminal Mischief 4 th degree, class “A” misdemeanor

degree, class “A” misdemeanor Resisting Arrest, class “A” misdemeanor

Sexual Abuse 3rd degree, class “B” misdemeanor

Stevens was arraigned in Oswego County CAP court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail; $50, 000 bond; $250,000 unsecured bond.