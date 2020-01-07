LACONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 43-year-old Lacona man is accused of taking photos of two girls undressing, without them knowing, and uploading the pictures online.
State Police charged William Spearance II with unlawful surveillance and endangering the welfare of children. He was also charged with possessing two modified and unregistered assault rifles.
Spearance is being held at the Oswego County Jail on $2,500 bail.
LATEST STORIES:
- Watch: Ahead of ‘Greatest’ tournament, greatest Jeopardy! contestants talk with Andrew Donovan
- Upstate NY man arrested for secretly taking pictures of girls while they undress
- Giants hire Patriots’ Joe Judge as new head coach
- LSU football coach Ed Orgeron’s hometown
- Girl Scouts launch 2020 cookie season with new lemon cookie, new packaging