Oswego County man in court after trooper-involved shooting

HASTING, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oswego County man was in court for the first time since he allegedly stole a car, led New York State Police on a chase through Hastings and was shot by a Trooper.

Robert Teeter, 25, was released from the hospital Thursday and charged with:

Menacing a police officer, a class “D” felony

Grand Larceny 4th degree, a class “E” felony

Criminal possession of a weapon 3rd degree, a class “D” felony

Unauthorized use of a vehicle, a class “A” misdemeanor

Resisting arrest, a class “A” misdemeanor

Teeter was arraigned in the town of Hastings Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail on $5,000 cash bail/ $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear back in Hastings Town Court on September 30th.

Around 7:40 a.m. on August 27, Trooper Ryan Cooley responded to a home along State Route 49 in Hastings. As he was interviewing the person whose car was reported stolen, the suspect drove by in the vehicle in question. The driver has been identified as Robert S. Teeter, 25. He then pulled into a driveway of a nearby home.

At that point, Trooper Cooley pulled into the driveway behind the vehicle and spoke with Teeter. Cooley tried to place him in custody when he physically pulled away and swung his arm in an attempt to hit Cooley in the head. Teeter was able to get away and ran into the house.

A short time later, several Troopers and Oswego County Deputies arrived on scene to assist in locating Teeter. He was soon located hiding in a second-story bedroom. He then pointed a Bear River BB pistol at Trooper Nathan Horner. Horner fired his weapon, striking Teeter several times. Teeter was taken to Upstate University Hospital and is currently listed in serious condition.

During the investigation, it was determined several individuals were inside the home during the incident and were interviewed.

State Police arrested Joshua Kirkland, 34, of Syracuse, with Criminal Impersonation and Obstructing Governmental Administration.

Kirkland is charged with providing a false name and date of birth during the investigation. Kirkland was also wanted on two active warrants from State Police in North Syracuse for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and the Syracuse Police Department for Criminal Mischief, Menacing and Harassment.

Kirkland was arraigned in the Town of Hastings Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail.

State Police arrested Kimberly Lopes, 32, for Criminal Impersonation and Obstructing Governmental Administration. Lopes was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the town of Hastings Court.

Lopes is charged with getting between the Trooper and Teeter while in the kitchen of the residence which allowed Teeter to retreat to an upstairs bedroom. She is also accused of identifying herself using a false name and date of birth.