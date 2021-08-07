Oswego County Public Health Director: ‘You are 22 times more likely to get COVID without vaccine’, data says

FILE – In this Sunday, July 11, 2021 file photo, a doctor fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Kabul, Afghanistan. Top officials at the World Health Organization said Monday, July 12 there is not enough evidence to show that third doses of coronavirus vaccines are needed and appealed for the scarce shots to be shared with poor countries who have yet to immunize their populations instead of being used by rich countries as boosters. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang has released statistics on the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oswego County residents. Huang said locally collected data has determined that the vaccine is having a positive effect for preventing positive cases.

The first breakthrough COVID-19 positive case of someone who was fully vaccinated was recorded in March 2021 in Oswego County. Between March and July, the number rose to 75, which accounts for 0.13% of all fully-vaccinated residents.

During the same period, 2.8% of all unvaccinated and people who weren’t fully vaccinated became infected with the virus in Oswego County.

“Among Oswego County residents, you are 22 times more likely to become infected with the COVID-19 virus if you are not fully vaccinated,” said Huang.

The breakthrough cases were likely due to the more contagious Delta variant, according to Huang.

Huang said the vaccine drove down daily new case counts before the delta variant became dominant, and the vaccine is making a large difference in serious illness and hospitalizations among Oswego County residents.

Of the 50 hospitalizations from COVID-19 between March and July, a small handful were fully vaccinated people. Every single one of those breakthrough cases were people with underlying conditions, Huang said.

Of all people vaccinated who tested positive, the vast majority had “mild symptoms or no symptoms at all”, Huang said.

The County Health Department will hold its next COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

Health department staff will administer the Pfizer vaccine to those aged 12 and older.