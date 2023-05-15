OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego Harborfest has announced its three headliners for this year’s festival.

The Guess Who, Firefall, and the Atlanta Rhythm Section will share the Breitbeck Park stage Friday, July 28, as the headline acts for Harborfest 2023.

It’ll be a night of some of the greatest hits of the classic rock era as the three bands are responsible for more than two dozen Top 40 hits, including “American Woman” from The Guess Who, Firefall’s “Just Remember I Love You” and Atlanta Rhythm Section’s “So Into You.”

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring these great performers to Harborfest. It’ll be a memorable night by the lake, singing along to the bands as they play hit after hit. In a year of great entertainment at Harborfest, this is a show that’s not to be missed,” said Dan Harrington, Executive Director.

The Guess Who. Photo provided by Oswego Harborfest

Canadian rock band, The Guess Who, are known for their 70s classics like “These Eyes,” “Clap For the Wolfman,” “Hand Me Down World,” “No Time,” “Star Baby” and “Share the Land.” The band will bring sounds of rock and roll with classic sensibilities which will wash over the crowd at Harborfest.

Firefall. Photo provided by Oswego Harborfest

Firefall is a rock band whose genealogy and musical roots run deep into the classic genre of American rock and folk rock music. The American country rock band formed in Boulder, Colorado, in 1974 and transcends and embraces many industrial labels – rock, soft rock, country rock, contemporary country, easy listening, and Americana.

Photo provided by Oswego Harborfest

Lastly, Atlanta Rhythm Section is an American Southern rock band formed in 1970 by Rodney Justo, Barry Bailey, Paul Goddard, Dean Daughtry, Robert Nix, and J. R. Cobb. They are known for their hits like “So Into You,” “Spooky,” “Imaginary Lover,” and “Do It or Die.” With 15 albums of outstanding songwriting and performances, ARS embodies all that the phrase “classic rock” implies.

Visitors may bring lawn chairs to enjoy the show. Food and beverages will be available from many vendors in the park.

The show starts at 7:00 p.m. and will be free of charge. The concert is sponsored by the City of Oswego, Oswego County Tourism, and Generation Bridge.