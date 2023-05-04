OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It can be difficult to find the right words to say to someone, especially after Sunday’s unexpected tragedy. But Oswego Health says having a conversation with your teen and letting them know they are not alone is crucial. The health care agency has school-based counselors across the districts it covers, including Fulton.

Danielle Laurin, a school-based mental health counselor in the Hannibal School District says Sunday’s tragedy has taken an emotional toll on students, even those outside the Fulton School District.

“I have had experiences with some who are heavily impacted by it through not just friends but through a family connection. So I think its really difficult for them to make sense of it all,” said Laurin.

“Unfortunately I can see the student body being really impacted by this. It hits very close to home, especially in such a tight-knit close community,” said Laurin.

Laurin says everyone copes with grief differently. If you aren’t a parent of a teen, it’s critical to be there for them, even if they aren’t willing to talk just yet.

“If you just allow them to know that you are ready and available when they are ready and available by saying I understand that you are hurting. I can sense that this is very difficult,” said Laurin.

Laurin says there’s no timeline for grief, and teens can get nervous expressing emotion. But if parents let their teens know this is a safe space to express how they are feeling, it can open up that door.

Laurin added, “It might give a little bit more ease to the students who are struggling to express themselves to go into that when they are ready and start to say some things.”

Listening and knowing that there’s an outlet for all the emotion and grief.

Oswego Health has 13 school-based therapists in 14 schools across three districts, including Fulton, Hannibal, and Oswego. There’s also six therapists based in the Fulton City School District.

