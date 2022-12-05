OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Oswego arrested 19-year-old, Aidan J. Wagner of Oswego on Monday, December 5 for child pornography charges.

Wagner was arrested for the class “E” felony of Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child.

The Bureau of Criminal investigation was assisted by Troop “C” Computer Crimes Unit and conducted an Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation that determined Wagner was in possession of images depicting child pornography.

Wagner was processed at SP Owego then released on appearance tickets.

He’s scheduled to appear at the Owego Village Court on January 17, 2023.