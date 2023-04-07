OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After receiving tips of a possible suspect who was partaking in potentially illegal online activity, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police began to investigate several online accounts, leading them to a home in Hastings.

At the home of 30-year-old Jared August, police found that August had used online accounts to obtain and distribute child sex abuse material.

Not only that, but August was willingly using the name and pictures of another local person, that he did not know, and used that person’s identity online.

August found the person’s information and photos through their social media.

“August presented himself as this person and shared pictures of their children with other users, telling them that he was offering the children up for sexual encounters in exchange for money,” said the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.

From the investigation, police did not find any evidence that pointed toward August having or intending to have contact with the children in the pictures.

August was arrested on April 6 and charged with eight counts of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child and one count of Identity Theft in the second degree.

He was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court and remanded to Oswego County Jail on $15,000 cash bail or $35,000 bond.

This incident is still under investigation and if anyone has any information regarding Jared August, or knows a possible victim, you are asked to contact the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office at 315-349-3411.