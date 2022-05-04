OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced the 2020 and 2021 Oswego City Police Officer of the Year on Wednesday. The award is presented to a member of the Oswego Police Department who “unselfishly, both on-duty and off-duty, distinguishes themselves in the community by the performance of acts which further enhance the reputation and standing of the Oswego Police Department,” says the mayor’s office.

The 2020 Oswego City Police Officer of the Year is Investigator Brian Graves and the 2021 Oswego City Police Officer of the Year is Investigator Chris Pritchard.

“Investigator Brian Graves and Investigator Chris Pritchard both have exemplary records as police officers and do their jobs with passion, dedication, integrity, and care,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “I commend them on being nominated by their peers and their continued good work in the department serving the community.”

Investigator Graves was chosen for “his outstanding work as a police officer and his community-oriented actions,” says the mayor’s office. Graves helped establish the Oswego Neighborhood Enforcement Team (NET), which helped address community concerns. The mayor’s office also says that Graves regularly volunteers and is active in neighborhood drug enforcement.

Officer Brian Graves, courtesy of the Oswego Mayor’s Office

Investigator Pritchard was chosen for several notable achievements during his police duties. Pritchard helped apply a tourniquet to an individual that was bleeding and potentially saved their life, administered naloxone to one individual, and helped an ambulance crew assist someone. He also volunteers for the Town of Oswego Fire Department.

Officer Chris Pritchard, courtesy of the Oswego Mayor’s Office

Phil Cady, Chief of the Oswego Police Department said, “Brian and Chris are shining examples of our department’s commitment to our community both on and off duty. Both are well regarded as hard workers that strive for excellence every day. It was no surprise to me when their supervisors and coworkers chose them for this award.”