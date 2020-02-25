Oswego toddler named for international Down syndrome awareness organization

(WSYR-TV) — A toddler from Oswego has been announced as one of the ambassadors for Nothing Down, an organization that helps change the way the world views those with Down syndrome.

Nicholas Goewey, 2, is one of the 29 new ambassadors from around the world.

He and his family will help the Nothing Down organization through community outreach, fundraising and promotions on social media until the end of 2020.

According to a press release, the mission of the organization is to give support, advocacy, education and opportunities to those who have or have family with Down syndrome.

Nothing Down has several programs, like Blessing Baskets of Hope, which helps new and expectant parents of babies with Down syndrome.

They also have a nationwide World Down Syndrome Day school program that helps celebrate the differences and help children accept others, despite those differences.

World Down Syndrome Day is March 21 and the program raises money and awareness for participating schools during that week.

The Nothing Down organization started the application process for their Ambassador Program in January and received applications from 42 states and 11 countries.

