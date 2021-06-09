Oswego woman charged after pointing loaded gun at school bus

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman in Oswego was seen pointing a loaded shotgun at a school bus on Tuesday, Lieutenant Damian Waters told NewsChannel 9.

The woman, Rita M. Powers of Oswego, had committed a burglary where she stole a shotgun and ammunition.

After leaving the residence, Powers began to wander the area and at one point had the shotgun pointed at a school bus passing by.

The school bus was occupied with two adults and children. The adults on the bus observed Powers, but police say no children on the bus reported seeing the woman.

Powers was charged with the following:

Burglary in the first degree (b felony)

Criminal possession in the 3rd degree (d felony)

Reckless endangerment in the 1st degree (d felony)

Grand larceny in the 4th degree (e felony)

Menacing in the 2nd degree (a misdemenaor)

Petit larceny (a misdemeanor)

The Oswego Police Department is working with the Oswego City School District to provide notifications to those involved.

Powers was held pending arraignment at the Oswego County CAP Court.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has further information is encouraged to call Oswego Police at (315) 342-8120 requesting the criminal investigation division.