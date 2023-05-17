COOPERSTOWN, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Otsego County Board of Representatives Chairman David Bliss has issued a State of Emergency in anticipation of the wave of migrants expected to come as Title 42 – the COVID-era policy restricting immigration — expires.

The chairman has also issued an executive order to go along with the State of Emergency, saying that no migrant or asylum seeker can be housed or transported in the county.

“I am concerned if we do not properly plan for any influx of migrants resulting from the change in federal Title 42, we may see a substantial increase in homelessness in our communities, as well as an excessive financial burden on the citizens of Otsego County,” Bliss said in a statement. “State and/or federal funding must accompany any relocations so as not to deplete our already limited resources dedicated to the care of our existing homeless and distressed population.”

Under the executive order, no municipality may make contracts to transport migrants or asylum seekers to locations inside the county. Also, no hotel, motel, or owner of a multiple dwelling may make a contract to house migrants there unless directed by the county itself.

Penalties for violating the order are including, but are not limited to appearance tickets, a fine of $2,000 per migrant per day, and various other remedies as deemed appropriate by the County Attorney. Any person who violates the order will also be charged with a Class B misdemeanor.

The state of emergency will last until Thursday, June 15 unless otherwise extended by the Board Chairman. The executive order will be in effect for the next five days, until Saturday, May 20, though the Board expects that order to be extended several times. According to the statement, the extensions will allow for community comment and for the full board to give its input at their next meeting on Wednesday, June 7.

The executive order and state of emergency will be in immediate effect.