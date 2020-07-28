Over 1,000 del Lago employees laid off after pandemic forced closure

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — According to a WARN notice on the New York State Department of Labor site, 1,077 employees have been laid off from del Lago Casino & Resort.

“Separations began on April 9 and layoffs are expected to last for an undetermined period,” the notice reads.

News 8 WROC reported the coming layoffs on July 16 after the casino had been closed for four months due to the pandemic. A statement in part from del Lago reads, “We have been doing everything in our power to responsibly reopen – prioritizing the safety of our team members and guests.” The statement goes on to say that despite their best efforts, the resort and casino have yet to receive state guidance on when or how they will reopen.

