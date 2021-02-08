Over 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Sunday, New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that the state has administered over 2,136,209 vaccine doses through the state’s vaccination program.

The total week 8 federal allocation of vaccine delivery to providers will be complete on Sunday. As of 11 a.m. on Sunday, New York’s health care distribution sites have received 1,874,975 first doses and already administered 87 percent 1,627,191 first dose vaccinations and 76 percent of first and second doses. Delivery of the week 9 allocation from the federal government begins mid-week.

“Our singular focus right now is getting vaccines into arms and the daily numbers continue to demonstrate we are doing that job quickly and effectively, as we have administered over 2.1 million doses so far,” Governor Cuomo said. “We have the operational capacity to do much more and the only limiting factor is lack of supply. But I am hopeful because we now have a partner in the White House who is working to increase supply to states, and we will continue to work hand in glove with them to get every single New Yorker vaccinated as fast as possible.”

Approximately 7 million New Yorkers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. The federal government has increased the weekly supply by more than 20 percent over the next three weeks, but New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

A breakdown of New York State vaccine administrations through the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program as of 11 a.m. Sunday is as follows. The state’s Vaccine Dashboard includes a county-by-county breakdown.

LTCF PROGRAM BREAKDOWN

Delivered for Administration to Date Administered to Date % Administered Total 332,532 284,820 86% First Doses 249,918 203,154 81% Second Doses 82,614 81,666 99%

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 a.m. Sunday is as follows. The allocation totals below include 100 percent of the week 8 allocation which will finish being distributed to New York provider sites today.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

First Doses Received – 1,874,975

First Doses Administered – 1,627,191; 87%

Second Doses Received – 933,850

Second Doses Administered – 509,018

Region Total Doses Received(1st & 2nd) Total Doses Administered(1st & 2nd) % of Total Doses Administered/Received(1st & 2nd) Capital Region 177,945 133,660 75% Central New York 144,045 113,272 79% Finger Lakes 173,635 140,030 81% Long Island 345,505 274,566 79% Mid-Hudson 264,710 193,678 73% Mohawk Valley 76,630 54,158 71% New York City 1,280,700 924,213 72% North Country 80,515 72,939 91% Southern Tier 82,475 72,707 88% Western New York 182,665 156,986 86% Statewide 2,808,825 2,136,209 76%

1st doses fully delivered to New York for Healthcare Distribution Sites 2nd doses fully delivered to New York for Healthcare Distribution Sites TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20 90,675 0 90,675 N/A Week 2

Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27 392,025 0 392,025 482,700 Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03 201,500 0 201,500 684,200 Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10 160,050 90,675 250,725 934,925 Week 5

Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17 209,400 45,825 255,225 1,190,150 Week 6Doses arriving

01/18- 01/24 250,400 428,100 678,500 1,868,650 Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31 250,400 160,450 410,850 2,279,500 Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07 320,525 208,800 529,325 2,808,825



To date, New York’s health care distribution sites have administered 87 percent of week first doses received from the federal government but due to the federal government’s limited allocation, appointments have filled up quickly. New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the ‘Am I Eligible’ website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.



The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.



New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.