SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After last night’s storm, Wednesday night, the snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain across CNY have caused hundreds of power outages for National Grid customers.

About 2,000 National Grid customers are without power in Van Buren, Lysander, and Baldwinsville and there are also current reports of downed wires in those areas as well as in Bridgeport.

According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday’s winter storm brought heavy snow and freezing rain from coast to coast in the northern U.S., with blizzard conditions forecasted in some areas.

In Central New York, the storm resulted in pockets of outages across many towns due to falling trees and tree limbs, and ice buildup on power lines.

According to National Grid, more than 2,000 National Grid customers in the Baldwinsville area lost power at approximately 6:45 a.m. today.

Below is a statement from National Grid…

“Our crews have responded and are inspecting infrastructure in this area to determine the cause and make the necessary repairs. We anticipate resolving the outage this morning,” said National Grid’s Strategic Communications Manager, Jared Paventi. “Meteorologists are predicting that freezing rain could persist into tomorrow, which could potentially cause additional damage to power lines in central New York. National Grid wants to remind its customers that safety should be their first priority in these situations.”

According to National Grid, if anyone spots a downed power line, assume it’s live — even if it’s not sparking or humming — keep a distance of at least 30 feet from it and call 911 to report it.

The power company also reminds Central New Yorkers that water is a natural conductor of electricity and a downed line on a puddle or wet surface, like wood, could electrify it and create a deadly hazard.

National Grid can be reached at 800-867-5222 or call 911 to report a downed line.