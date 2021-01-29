Over 40 lawmakers send letter to Gov. Cuomo opposing Medicaid drug carve-out

A letter, written by over 40 NYS lawmakers, says the Medicaid Drug Carve-Out will impact vulnerable New Yorkers the most and curtail the Vaccination efforts for minority communities. (Save NY’s Safety Net)

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – Over 40 state lawmakers in the Senate and Assembly sent a letter to Gov. Cuomo urging the Department of Health to repeal the Medicaid drug carve-out. The state’s plan to “carve-out” Medicaid prescription drugs will devastate 340B drug discount program providers.

The 340B program allows safety net providers to purchase discounted drugs and use the savings to provide essential services, like housing aid and food assistance, for low-income New Yorkers. Albany’s plan is scheduled to take effect on April 1.

The lawmakers say this comes on the heels of widespread opposition to the changes, and widespread agreement on the horrendous effects that will result if the changes are not reversed. They say that so far:

Six hospital groups, representing facilities across the state, have written to the Department of Health saying, “If allowed to stand, this massive policy and operational shift will jeopardize the solvency of critical healthcare services and programs for vulnerable and low income populations…”

Over 100 community-based healthcare and support groups have written to the Department of Health saying, “This new policy will provide little to no benefit to the state and will devastate patients and the safety net providers they rely on for care.”

A report by Menges Group found that the results of the change will have drastic effects on communities and will actually cost the state over a $1 billion over the next 5 years.

The letter to Gov. Cuomo can be read online.