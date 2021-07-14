Over 4,000 jobs available for at-risk youth to prevent gun violence

A Help Wanted sign is posted at a Designer Eyes store at Brickell City Centre, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Miami. The number of people applying for unemployment aid jumped last week to 853,000, the most since September, evidence that some companies are cutting more jobs as new virus cases spiral higher. The Labor Department said Thursday, Dec. 10, that the number of applications increased from 716,000 the previous week. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WWTI)– The first Gun Violence Prevention meeting was held on Wednesday to discuss a response to ongoing gun violence in East Brooklyn.

Last week Governor Cuomo issued Executive Order No. 211 declaring gun violence a disaster emergency, which prompted state and community leaders to agree on initiatives to combat gun violence in New York City and Brooklyn.

Governor Cuomo announced key initiatives, which focus on engaging the most at-risk youth in cluster zones in employment and community activities, hiring new community-based gun violence interrupters, as well as assistance for mental health and substance use disorders.

This included more than 4,000 new jobs that will be available for at-risk youth in emerging New York City gun violence hot spots.

The State will provide funding to create 2,000 summer jobs for youth ages 15-24 in these hot spots so they can remain employed until the start of the school year.

The State is also partnering with Consortium for Worker Education to provide long-term jobs for 2,388 young people who are out of school and live in the neighborhoods in New York City most impacted by gun violence.

Governor Cuomo said that multiple initiatives are needed in order to prevent gun violence in the future.

“Gun violence is a complex issue that needs a different response if we want to end it once and for all,” Governor Cuomo said. “A key piece of this response is getting to young people before they enter the pipeline of the system and stopping the cycle of violence before it even starts.”

“This can’t just be one initiative – that’s not going to work here – we need to empower community groups and give them the tools and resources they need to reach young people and intervene, and that’s exactly what we’re doing here in East Brooklyn. This is the first community in the state that we are reaching out to, and I believe the product of this meeting and the ones that come after will be saving young lives.”