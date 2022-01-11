ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — About $62,953 have been awarded to projects across New York State to support preservation efforts.

These projects were awarded Technical Assistance Grants from the Preservation League of New York State and their program partners at the New York State Council on the Arts, Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation, and Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area.

“Our Technical Assistance Grants can have long-lasting impacts on cultural organizations across the state. Year after year, we love seeing how these grants jumpstart preservation projects that might not otherwise have been possible,” said Preservation League President Jay DiLorenzo.

The 2021 grantees are:

Albany County: Albany County Historical Association, Ten Broeck – Olcott Carriage Barn

Greene County: Greene Land Trust, William Brandow House aka The Willows

Montgomery County: Town of Amsterdam, Broodmare Barn

Schoharie County: Schoharie Free Library Association

Ulster County: Woodstock Artists Association & Museum

Allegany County: Cuba Friends of Architecture, Palmer Opera House

Cortland County: YWCA Cortland

Erie County: Locust Street Neighborhood Art Classes, Inc.

Madison County: Stone Quarry Hill Art Park, Dorothy Riester House and Studio aka Hilltop House and Studio

Nassau County: Old Westbury Gardens, Thatched Cottage

Nassau County: Village of Sea Cliff, Sea Cliff Water Company 1940 Pump House

Nassau County: Science Museum of Long Island, Norwood House

Ontario County: Naples Historical Society, Cleveland House

Orange County: Town of Monroe, Faber Farmhouse

Suffolk County: Town of Smithtown, Caleb Smith House

Suffolk County: Council for the Vail-Leavitt Music Hall, Inc.

Westchester County: Committee to Save the Bird Homestead, Inc., Rye Meeting House

Preserve New York grants are also available for 2022. Applications will be accepted through April 15. Preserve New York makes grants for historic structure reports, building condition reports, cultural landscape reports, and cultural resource surveys. Applicants must be a unit of local government or a nonprofit group with tax-exempt status. State agencies and religious institutions are not eligible to apply.

More information can be found on the Preserve New York website.