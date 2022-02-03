WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rain early Thursday isn’t going to stay liquid for long. As temperatures drop into the afternoon and evening, it’s set to turn to snow; 8 to 12 inches of it or more in the Glens Falls and Lake George region.

The way the weather is working also means a sheet of ice is likely under that snow, meaning a lot of slippery circumstances for those who don’t take care. As for the roads, it may be rock salt season for some, but Warren County is once again hard at work using a newer method to keep their streets safe. All it takes is two brine machines and a lot of hard work.

On Thursday, Warren County communications officer Don Lehman said that the county’s Department of Public Works had been hitting around 70-75 miles of county roads with salt brine before each winter storm. Those same roads had been taken care of by midday Thursday.

Those miles are among around 100 that the county is responsible for clearing and keeping safe in a given winter – excluding those that are maintained by individual towns, like Lake George and Hague. County routes are fair game, though. This winter’s light snowfall means that the county DPW still has plenty of materials at its disposal.

Brine uses less salt than the classic rock salt method, instead creating a salt-and-water mixture that gets applied to roads before a winter storm, not after. That brine soaks into the roads, stopping water from freezing and keeping them ice-free, no matter how brutal the snowstorm. If you want to know if a road has been brined, just look for the telltale white stripes running up its length.

Those roads stretch from around Glens Falls to all the way up towards North Creek and the other upper parts of the county. Tuesday was a big one for parts of Queensbury, for example.

The Warren County DPW operates two large machines that create brine. One, at DPW HQ in Queensbury, is mobile, while a stationary one operates in Warrensburg.

Lehman said there are new developments coming, too. Winter isn’t over yet, and the DPW recently got ahold of new equipment that will let crew members expand their reach, keeping more roads safe even before a flake falls.

Snow is set to continue into Friday once it starts. NEWS10’s weather page keeps an updated forecast, no matter how chilly or slushy it gets.