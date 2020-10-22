Overall positive COVID-19 infection rate for the state is down slightly from Wednesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo held a telephone conference for members of the media to give an update on the COVID-19 infection rate across the state.

Cuomo said that overall, the infection rate of the state is at 1.2%. The rate of infection in the red zones is 3.2%. If the red zones areas weren’t included in the overall total, New York State would be at 0.96%, giving the state the second lowest infection rate across the country. Maine is the lowest, coming in at 0.5%.

Cuomo said that on Wednesday, 135,341 tests were done across New York State and 1,628 of those tests were positive.

Today's update on the numbers:



Of the 135,341 tests reported yesterday, 1,628 were positive (1.2% of total).



Total hospitalizations are at 986.



Sadly, there were 15 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/DeWMCwXbqc — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 22, 2020

Here is a breakdown by region of Wednesday’s positive infection rate:

New York City: 1.1%

Capital RegionL 0.9%

Central New York: 1%

Finger Lakes: 1.4%

Long Island: 1%

Mid-Hudson Valley: 1.5%

Mohawk Valley: 0.6%

Southern Tier: 1.5%

Western New York: 1.5%

LATEST STORIES: