ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A stretch of the Adirondack Northway north of the Lake George region is set to undergo overnight closures this week. All lanes will be closed northbound approaching Exit 24 of Interstate 87 from midnight to 6 a.m. on Thursday.

The New York State Department of Transportation said on Wednesday that the closure would be necessary in order for an ongoing bridge project. Crews are working to replace the bridge that brings Bolton Landing-Riverbank Road over the Northway at Exit 24.

During construction, drivers on both sides of the Northway should keep watch for additional lane reductions. Future closures are also possible. The bridge project was announced last month as a $4.1 million state effort. The resulting new bridge is expected to have a life expectancy of 75 years.

No matter where you’re driving, special care is crucial to safe travel through work zones. The DOT encourages drivers to move over a lane when safely possible in order to give space to roadside vehicles with red, white, blue, amber, or green lights. These can include construction and maintenance vehicles. Speeding fines in work zones are doubled, and convictions of two or more violations can result in license suspension.