NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) — It appears that the beef between Asha’s Farm Sanctuary and McKee Farms in Newfane has been squashed, as a result of law enforcement action.

“I knew I was going to get my cattle back, I knew they were my cattle and I had evidence proving that,” said McKee Farms owner Scott Gregson.

On July 25, New York State Troopers out of Lockport went to the animal sanctuary on Coomer Road “for a property retrieval of cows with the SPCA and the owner of the cows,” they wrote in a news release Tuesday morning.

Tracy Murphy, the 59-year-old president and founder of Asha’s, refused to give them back, police said, resulting in protests coming from both sides.

“I would say it’s a little unorthodox,” New York state trooper James O’Callaghan said to News 4. “When any sort of animal crosses into your property, I mean they’re still not technically yours.”

State police announced Tuesday morning that Murphy has been charged with third-degree grand larceny — a felony. The cows have since been returned to their owner, police said.

“We’re very relieved to have them back safe, my children are very excited and it just feels good to get to this stage here where we can finally have our property back,” Gregson said.

“Obviously we feel satisfied that the cows were released, we feel justified that she was held accountable for her actions and was arrested,” said Ed Pettitt, who’s been protesting outside the sanctuary all week.

Following her processing at the State police barracks in Lockport, Murphy was remanded to the Niagara County Jail for centralized county arraignment.