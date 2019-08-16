Pair sentenced for producing child pornography with 1-year-old

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Delaware County man and a Schoharie County woman were sentenced Thursday for sexual exploitation of a child on Thursday.

According to the Department of Justice, Joshua Carey, 38, of Stamford, and Ariel Machia, 28, of Middleburgh, were sentenced to 40 years and 30 years in prison, repectively, for using a 1-year-old child to produce child pornography.

The couple was arrested in February 2018, when the images they produced were recovered by law enforcement in an unrelated investigation.

In February 2019, the couple pleaded guilty.

Both Carey and Machia will have to register as a sex offender when they are released.

The DOJ says Carey is a registered sex offender with two prior convictions for second-degree rape.