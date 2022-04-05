OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s now up to an Oswego County Grand Jury to consider charges of criminally negligent homicide and manslaughter against the mother and step-father accused of neglecting their teenage son to death.

Lisa and Anthony Waldron waived their right to the local hearing and didn’t appear in Palermo Town Court as scheduled Monday evening.

As their criminal case continues, the Oswego County Legislature is about to begin an independent investigation of the Department of Social Services.

Friday, the full legislature approved two investigations: the top-down review of the agency and once the criminal case is over, an audit of the handling of the Brooks’ case.

Legislator Roy Reehil opened up the first monthly meeting of the Legislature’s Human Services Committee since the death was made public with: “These investigations are not controlled by this committee, therefore, there will be no further statements or actions today regarding the Brooks’ case. We will stick strictly to our agenda.”

They did just that. The monthly update, usually provided by DSS Commissioner Stacy Alvord, was replaced by another agency member discussing workforce development.

Alvord did not appear at the monthly meeting of the Human Services Committee, as she routinely does. She sent a deputy instead, according to Legislature Chairman Jim Weatherup.

Weatherup said: “She’s not required to be here every day. It’s not attendance-driven. She normally is. I’d agree to that.”

Weatherup said Alvord had nothing new to report.

Alvord briefed the full legislature two weeks ago and sat down with NewsChannel 9 for the first interview on Brooks’ death last week.

Weatherup said he has not heard back from the State Attorney General about his invitation that it does its own investigation. A spokesperson for the AG tells NewsChannel 9 that the request is being reviewed.